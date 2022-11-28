R﻿epairs are under way to restore online services provided by Guernsey's government.

T﻿he States said problems were caused by the failure of an air conditioning unit on Friday.

It added some core services had been restored "but where we continue to have issues we are continuing to work to bring services back in priority order".

The States said it would update people "where there continues to be impacts to specific services".

It added: "We appreciate your patience and apologise for the ongoing disruption."