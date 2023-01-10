Jersey has committed £375,000 to help communities impacted by severe drought in the Horn of Africa.

Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA), the island's publicly-funded relief and development agency, will fund three humanitarian organisations.

Jersey's minister for international development described the money as a lifeline" to thousands of people during the worst drought in 40 years.

The agency said it would fund necessities including water systems, food supplements, menstrual hygiene kits and support for children.