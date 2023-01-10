Jersey pledges £375,000 after droughts in Africa
Jersey has committed £375,000 to help communities impacted by severe drought in the Horn of Africa.
Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA), the island's publicly-funded relief and development agency, will fund three humanitarian organisations.
Jersey's minister for international development described the money as a lifeline" to thousands of people during the worst drought in 40 years.
The agency said it would fund necessities including water systems, food supplements, menstrual hygiene kits and support for children.
The funding includes £200,000 for Care International, with a further £87,500 each for British Red Cross and UNICEF.
Deputy Carolyn Labey, minister for international development, said: "Jersey funds will enhance ongoing humanitarian interventions and provide a lifeline to thousands who are at the forefront of this crisis, the scale of which has not been seen in decades."
The drought, amid the fifth consecutive failed rainy season, has left more than 20 million people "highly food insecure", with 6.5 million children "severely malnourished", the JOA said.