Rutland County Council raises bills by 5%
- Published
Residents in Rutland are facing an extra 5% on their council tax bills after a new budget plan was agreed.
Rutland County Council’s budget for the next financial year - which was put out to consultation in January - was approved at a meeting on Monday, with a 2.99% rate rise added to by a 2% increase in the social care precept.
Councillors told a meeting a rise of less than 4.99% would risk the authority's financial stability.
The will add more than £90 a year for an average Band D property.
As part of the budget for 2023/24, the council is also providing £33,000 of financial support to families on a low income who need help to pay their council tax.
Karen Payne, cabinet member for finance, said even with the rise and "after millions of pounds of savings" the council's income did not match its outgoings.
“Faced with soaring costs and very little certainty about our future funding, councils are having to make incredibly difficult decisions to balance their books," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The impact of any tax rise below the maximum represents a serious threat to our financial independence if the current economic outlook does not improve.”