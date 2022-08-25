The Republic of Ireland will begin rolling out a monkeypox vaccine next week, the interim chief medical officer has said.

Prof Breda Smyth said the vaccine will be made available to those who are deemed at most risk, RTÉ News reported.

Latest figures show 126 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the country.

There is currently a shortage of the vaccine, but new recommendations on how it can be administered could mean an increase in doses available in Ireland.