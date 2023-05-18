A 24-year-old man who lost his job after a food factory announced it has gone into administration has said he is "gutted".

Jordan Merrick, said the closure of Tillery Valley Foods, based in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, was a "huge loss for the town".

He said: "None of us can understand it."

Stephen Bolton of Tillery Valley owners Joubere said he was "heartbroken" for staff and for the town when announcing the closure on Wednesday.