Worker, 24, 'gutted' as food factory closes
A 24-year-old man who lost his job after a food factory announced it has gone into administration has said he is "gutted".
Jordan Merrick, said the closure of Tillery Valley Foods, based in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, was a "huge loss for the town".
He said: "None of us can understand it."
Stephen Bolton of Tillery Valley owners Joubere said he was "heartbroken" for staff and for the town when announcing the closure on Wednesday.
Tillery Valley Foods employed 250 staff. Administrators said 24 would be kept on to help with the closure.
The company supplied goods to the healthcare, education and local authority sectors.
Mr Merrick, who worked at the firm for fives years, said: "I'm gutted, it was on my doorstep I relied on working here.
"People have worked here for 20-odd years, some even 40 years,
"It's a big loss for Abertillery. I walk to work like many others so it's a huge loss for the town."
One of those who worked for the company for more than two decades was Michael Berrow, 65, who handed in his notice last year after 25.
"It's devastating for this area because there's nothing else around here locally," he said.
"Things were breaking down and not being repaired. There was no investment in the factory," he said.
He added: "At one time my whole family worked there. Me, My son, my daughter, and my wife.
"I was team leader and I just think it's going to impact the community of Abertillery.
