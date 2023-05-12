Two arrests have been made as part of a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman's body in Surrey on Thursday.

Police were called by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to an address in Church View, Ash, at about 17:50 BST following a concern for safety.

A woman in her 50s was found dead inside the property on arrival.

The 61-year-old woman and 64-year-old man arrested on Friday night in connection with the investigation remain in custody.