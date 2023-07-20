King Charles III and Queen Camilla will make their first visit to Wales together since the Coronation later on Thursday.

They will stop by an agricultural show, listen to jazz and meet members of the community in Brecon, Powys.

The trip will begin at Theatr Brycheiniog, which was opened by Charles when he was Prince of Wales in 1997.

After celebrating local volunteers and businesses, they will see elements of Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show, of which the King is a patron, in the canal basin area of the town.