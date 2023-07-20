King and Queen's first Wales visit since Coronation
At a glance
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit Wales on Thursday for the first time together since the coronation
They will meet members of the community in Brecon, Powys and attend Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show
They will also enjoy music from local groups and unveil a plaque to mark the trip
- Published
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will make their first visit to Wales together since the Coronation later on Thursday.
They will stop by an agricultural show, listen to jazz and meet members of the community in Brecon, Powys.
The trip will begin at Theatr Brycheiniog, which was opened by Charles when he was Prince of Wales in 1997.
After celebrating local volunteers and businesses, they will see elements of Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show, of which the King is a patron, in the canal basin area of the town.
They will see livestock, speak to local food and drink producers and meet representatives from Black Mountains College, a new college based in Brecon with courses specialising in adapting to the climate emergency.
While the King and Queen are speaking to representatives at the various stalls, Aberhonddu Male Voice Choir will perform.
The King will also be invited to add some soil to an oak sapling which will later be replanted in the Brecon County Showground, followed by a reception for 100 guests.
Attendees will include members of the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team and the Brecon Women’s Festival and the local health service.
Music will be provided by Swing Strings Trio - three Welsh jazz musicians who are regular performers at the annual Brecon Jazz Festival, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in August.
Theatr Brycheiniog’s Lunchtime Uplift Choir and the Alive & Kickin’ Community Choir Brecon will also perform.
Finally, the King and Queen will unveil a plaque marking the visit.