Officers investigating a suspected hammer attack in Kent have released an image of a man they wish to speak to.

The victim was approached by another man in London Road, Dartford, at about 17:00 BST on 9 July.

The suspect reportedly hit him on the head with a hammer before leaving the scene on a black e-scooter.

The image was released following investigations, including forensic examinations, house-to-house inquiries and a review of CCTV in the area.