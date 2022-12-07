A man has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby girl died in a head-on car crash.

Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at just after 21:50 GMT on Sunday.

The baby, travelling in the Peugeot, was taken to hospital in Milton Keynes where she died of her injuries.

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail.