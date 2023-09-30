Swimmer receives emergency first aid after rescue
- Published
A person has received emergency first aid and been airlifted to hospital after being rescued in Exmouth on Friday.
The Exmouth RNLI was called by HM Coastguard at 17:57 BST to reports of a swimmer in difficulty in the sea, east of Langstone Rock in Dawlish.
The volunteer team located the person at 18:12, bringing them onboard the vessel and giving emergency first aid.
The swimmer was taken to the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital - their condition is not known.
The local coastguard rescue teams and an HM coastguard rescue helicopter also attended the incident.
