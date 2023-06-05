Man accused of stabbing pensioner appears in court

The scene of the attack on Kleve Walk in Worcester city centre

The 71-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the attack in Worcester

A man accused of stabbing a woman in her 70s multiple times has appeared in court.

Anthony Roberts is alleged to have attacked the 71-year-old on Kleve Walk in Worcester city centre at about 02:00 BST on 7 May.

The 56-year-old, of Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, is also charged with sexual assault and having a blade in a public place.

He appeared at Worcester Crown Court via video-link from a high security prison.

After speaking only to confirm his name during the eight-minute hearing, Mr Roberts was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing scheduled for 17 July.

