Jersey States could buy a former café and car park at Greve de Lecq which was set to be turned into a private house.

The former Cafe Romany at the eastern end of the bay had been left closed off and undeveloped despite planning permission having been obtained for a four-bedroom home and 100-seat eatery.

The site is up for sale more more than £5m.

The proposed plan was put forward to the States on Wednesday by Deputy Lyndon Farnham.