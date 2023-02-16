Dead sheep found dumped in brook
- Published
Dead sheep have been found dumped in a Birmingham brook.
The city council said the "appalling situation" was reported on Tuesday and they were removed the following day.
It said there would now be an investigation, to find out how they got into the Hockley Brook in the Soho area of the city.
The items are believed to include internal organs stuffed in bin bags, as well as full animals.
The RSPCA said it had also been contacted and a rescuer attended the scene, but it was now in the hands of the local authority.
Cassandra Singh, who spotted them when she was walking her young daughter to school, said there were about 20 bin bags in the brook and described the smell as "rancid".
"We were walking across the bridge and we saw loads of remains of sheep, two full-sized ones with the head on and everything and loads of insides in black bags," she said.
Ms Singh added the area was regularly used as a dumping ground.