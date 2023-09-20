The removal of dedicated school bus services is having a detrimental impact on children, families say.

Telford and Wrekin Council removed dedicated coach travel for 240 pupils at the start of term, and instead gave them bus passes to use on the public network.

Those living in rural parts of the county said the service was unreliable and children were being threatened with detention for turning up late to class when buses were delayed or cancelled.

Telford and Wrekin Council said the issues raised were being addressed.