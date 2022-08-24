Plans to turn an old school building into flats are being recommended for approval despite opposition from the local community council.

The proposals would also see a wellbeing centre created at the site on Lockerbie's Dryfe Road.

The town's community council has raised concerns about the traffic impact of adding residential accommodation to the project.

However, planning councillors are being advised to give the scheme the green light subject to a number of conditions.

The sandstone building was constructed in the 1870s but has been sitting empty for more than a decade.

It was used for many years as a school but also as council offices.

The project to bring it back into use would provide additional meeting, training, business and cultural space for the town.

It would also include eight flats.

The town's community council said it objected to the scheme due to the potential for traffic congestion on narrow roads nearby.

Despite their opposition, planning officials have concluded it would be a "positive redevelopment of a redundant traditional building on a prominent site".

They have recommended the council's planning committee approves the plans.