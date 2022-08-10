Twenty-six churches could close across parts of the Highlands and Moray under cost-cutting plans by the Church of Scotland.

Among the sites at risk of being sold off are St Laurence Church in Forres, St Ninians in Nairn and St Stephen's in Inverness as well Daviot and Beauly churches.

Under the draft plans the number of parishes in the Inverness Presbytery area would be reduced by about half with some congregations being merged.

Church of Scotland said the proposals formed part of its wider five-year Mission Plan, and would help to ensure its limited resources could meet 21st Century needs.

The draft plans will be discussed further at meeting next month followed by consultation.