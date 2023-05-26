Prince William has met survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower fire ahead of the sixth anniversary of the blaze that killed 72 people.

The Prince of Wales visited nearby Queens Park Rangers to learn of the support the Championship football club has provided to the community since the tragedy on 14 June 2017.

A civil settlement was agreed earlier this year, with more than £150m awarded across about 900 cases.

An inquiry into the tragedy is set to be published next year.