The purchase of land for a new sewage treatment works set to serve the west of the Isle of Man is a "massive" step forward, a local commissioner has said.

Manx Utilities secured three fields in-land of Peel Power Station earlier this month.

Ray Harmer from Peel Commissioners said the move was "really positive" as the area regularly failed bathing standards checks.

Residents were relieved the project was moving forward, he added.