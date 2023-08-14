Street artists from across the country brought their painting skills to Birmingham for an annual street culture festival.

The High-Vis Festival marked its seventh year with a special celebration party to mark 50 years of Hip-hop.

Festival co-organiser Olly MacNamee said: "I think the current state of the scene in Birmingham is very healthy.

"We've got Birmingham artists who are now more confident to go out and take on more jobs, whether that's through their own websites, their own Instagram accounts or through us."