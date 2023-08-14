Car passenger dies after crash near Dover
A car passenger has died following a crash near Dover.
The incident took place at 18:35 BST on Sunday on the A256 Whitfield bypass.
An orange Ford Ranger was turning right into Sandwich Road when it was involved in a collision with a black BMW M Sport Coupe, police said.
A woman who was a passenger in the Ranger was seriously injured and died at the scene.
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
