Singer and actor Beverley Knight has been given an honorary doctorate in recognition of her career.

Knight, who was born in Wolverhampton, received the degree from Birmingham City University at the city's Symphony Hall.

University chancellor Sir Lenny Henry said she was the "Queen of British soul and a true icon for the West Midlands".

Knight said she was "thrilled" to receive the award and spoke of her pride as a musician in the West Midlands.