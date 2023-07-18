Mother takes drugs message to late son's school

William Horley and Kim WebsterKim Webster

Kim Webster's son, William Horley, died aged 17

Stuart Maisner
A mother who lost her teenage son to drugs has taken her campaign against illegal substances to his old school.

William Horley died in 2018, aged 17, after taking the prescription painkiller tramadol with a friend.

His mother Kim Webster has now taken her anti-drugs message to his old school, Herne Bay High, in Kent.

Ms Webster said if she could "save one life by asking pupils to learn from Will's mistake" then it was "something I will continue to do in his memory".

Since William's death Ms Webster has spoken to more than 25,000 teenagers in partnership with the Kenward Trust charity.

Nick Johnson/BBC

Since William's death his mother, Kim Webster, has spoken to 25,000 teenageers about drugs

She said: "I do it because I get to talk about Will and the reaction and feedback I get from the kids.

"Will was a typical teenager but he was naive, curious and uneducated in the dangers of drug use, just like all our children."

She added: “It is a privilege to continue to help make a difference. It has become a passion of mine to educate our young people since losing Will." 

