Mother takes drugs message to late son's school
At a glance
Anti-drugs campaigner Kim Webster has visited the school her son used to attend
William Horley died in 2018, aged 17, after taking the prescription painkiller tramadol
His mother has now given talks to more than 25,000 teenagers about the dangers of drugs
- Published
A mother who lost her teenage son to drugs has taken her campaign against illegal substances to his old school.
William Horley died in 2018, aged 17, after taking the prescription painkiller tramadol with a friend.
His mother Kim Webster has now taken her anti-drugs message to his old school, Herne Bay High, in Kent.
Ms Webster said if she could "save one life by asking pupils to learn from Will's mistake" then it was "something I will continue to do in his memory".
Since William's death Ms Webster has spoken to more than 25,000 teenagers in partnership with the Kenward Trust charity.
She said: "I do it because I get to talk about Will and the reaction and feedback I get from the kids.
"Will was a typical teenager but he was naive, curious and uneducated in the dangers of drug use, just like all our children."
She added: “It is a privilege to continue to help make a difference. It has become a passion of mine to educate our young people since losing Will."
Listen to BBC Radio Kent’s interview with Kim Webster.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.