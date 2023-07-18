A mother who lost her teenage son to drugs has taken her campaign against illegal substances to his old school.

William Horley died in 2018, aged 17, after taking the prescription painkiller tramadol with a friend.

His mother Kim Webster has now taken her anti-drugs message to his old school, Herne Bay High, in Kent.

Ms Webster said if she could "save one life by asking pupils to learn from Will's mistake" then it was "something I will continue to do in his memory".