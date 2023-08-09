The health secretary has spoken of "record investment in the NHS" during a visit to a new hospital building in Brighton.

On Wednesday, Steve Barclay visited the Louisa Martindale building at the Royal Sussex County Hospital which opened its doors to patients in June.

The government said it is part of the “40 New Hospitals Programme” announced in 2019, although work had started three years earlier.

In July, the National Audit Office said the government is likely to miss its target to build 40 new hospitals by 2030.