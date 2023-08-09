Health secretary visits new hospital building
At a glance
Health secretary Steve Barclay has visited a new hospital building in Brighton, East Sussex
The Louisa Martindale building, which has taken 15 years to complete, replaced the Barry building
During the visit he committed to the re-build of Eastbourne hospital
The health secretary has spoken of "record investment in the NHS" during a visit to a new hospital building in Brighton.
On Wednesday, Steve Barclay visited the Louisa Martindale building at the Royal Sussex County Hospital which opened its doors to patients in June.
The government said it is part of the “40 New Hospitals Programme” announced in 2019, although work had started three years earlier.
In July, the National Audit Office said the government is likely to miss its target to build 40 new hospitals by 2030.
Speaking to BBC South East Political Editor Charlotte Wright, Mr Barclay said "state-of-the-art facilities" have had a "real impact" on patient care.
Mr Barclay also committed to re-building Eastbourne Hospital which was postponed until after 2030.
"It is right with Eastbourne that we take our time," he said.
East Sussex NHS Trust, which runs Eastbourne Hospitals, recently said in a report the "age and standard" of current hospital buildings presented challenges for "consistent delivery of safe, effective, responsive and efficient care”.
'Competitive'
Mr Barclay also defended the government's position in its battle with junior doctors, who announced a four-day strike on Friday - their fifth walk out in this pay dispute.
The British Medical Association has accused the government of acting irresponsibly. It is calling for a 35% pay rise to restore pay to 2008 levels after a series of below-inflation wage rises.
The health secretary said the government has accepted "in full" the recommendations of the independent pay review body, which he described as "competitive".
Mr Barclay said the new facility in Brighton, as well as pay increases and workforce expansion, were all part of a "record investment in the NHS".
Costing about £500m, the 11-story building has 40 wards, an intensive care unit and outpatient clinics.
