The war in Ukraine is a stark reminder that peace and democracy cannot be taken for granted, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin made his comments on the 24th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

He said the agreement was a "seismic milestone" that needed to be protected.

"We have been united on the island of Ireland in our revulsion at Russian aggression and in our support and solidarity for the people of Ukraine," Mr Martin said.

"It is incumbent on us all to protect and nurture the Good Friday Agreement which marked a seismic milestone in the lifetime of this island.

"It signalled a new beginning underpinned by peace and mutual respect - grounded in the principles of consent, democratic institutions, reconciliation and cooperation."

Mr Martin said the agreement was the product of many people's work, and it was important to "recognise the progress which has occurred since then".

However, he added that there was still "unfinished business" in resolving issues and difficulties from the Troubles.

He said the Irish government is "fully and deeply committed to working with the British government and all parties and communities in Northern Ireland to promote peace and reconciliation and support the full and effective operation of all the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement".