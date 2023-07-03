Post-mortems due on Irish teenagers who died on Greek island

Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out on Tuesday on two teenagers from Dublin who died on the Greek island of Ios.

Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall were both 18 and former pupils at St Michael's College.

Andrew went missing after a night out on Friday and his body was found in a rocky area on Sunday morning. It is thought he may have fallen.

Max died hours later by the port on the island, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

The principal of St Michael's, Tim Kelleher, said the school community is "absolutely devastated" over the deaths.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said: "We are heartbroken. We have a very tight-knit community and these are two fantastic young men with their lives ahead of them.

"Bright, sporting, academic men who had their whole life ahead of them and looking forward to this particular trip for months on end and the planning had been ongoing, not just in our school but in lots of other schools.

"So, I think there are hundreds and hundreds of families this morning plunged into deep, deep sadness because of what has occurred. And again we are reeling with it," he said.