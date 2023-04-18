Man who admitted single punch killing jailed
At a glance
David Aubert, 59, killed in one punch attack by Jonathan Adamson
Adamson, 25, launched the "unprovoked attack" after Mr Aubert started speaking to his girlfriend
Adamson described as a "dangerous individual" by police
A "dangerous individual" who killed a man with a single punch after he spoke to his girlfriend has been jailed.
Jonathan Adamson punched David Aubert on the back of the head while out in the Canal Street area of Manchester in 2022, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said the 59-year-old died days after the "unprovoked attack".
The 25-year-old, of Stalybridge, admitted manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court and was jailed for seven years four months.
A police representative said Mr Aubert was attacked after stopping to speak to Mr Adamson's girlfriend and another woman on the junction of Bloom Street and Sackville Street on 2 June 2022.
They said Adamson ran across the street, jumped up in the air and punched Mr Aubert on the back of his head, which knocked him to the floor unconscious.
'Likeable chap'
CCTV picked up Adamson, of Stocks Lane, celebrating the punch with the boyfriend of the other woman Mr Aubert had been speaking to.
An ambulance took Mr Aubert, who had regained consciousness, to hospital, but he refused treatment and made his way home.
Mr Aubert was reported missing on 6 June by a family member and was subsequently found dead by officers at his home.
A post-mortem examination revealed the injuries that caused his death were consistent with the punch to the head.
Speaking after sentencing, senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said Mr Aubert "was killed in a violent, unprovoked attack, whilst on a night out".
"Adamson is a dangerous individual who will now spend years behind bars," he said.
"David's family have now requested privacy whilst they grieve and try and come to terms with [his] death."
In a statement, Mr Aubert's family said he was "an easy-going, likeable chap".
