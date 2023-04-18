A "dangerous individual" who killed a man with a single punch after he spoke to his girlfriend has been jailed.

Jonathan Adamson punched David Aubert on the back of the head while out in the Canal Street area of Manchester in 2022, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said the 59-year-old died days after the "unprovoked attack".

The 25-year-old, of Stalybridge, admitted manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court and was jailed for seven years four months.