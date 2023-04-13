Three people have been arrested after armed police pursued two men and a woman in a city centre.

Norfolk Police said it was called to an address in Armes Street, Norwich, at 13:19 BST on Wednesday, to reports a man outside a property was threatening a second man with a knife.

A teenager, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after they were pursued into Heigham Street.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.