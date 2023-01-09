Mandy Sims, from nearby Wickford, visited the community supermarket with her parents.

"I think the idea of the shop is very good but it's tragic that we need this sort of shop," she says.

"The people that are in here are not the poorest in the community, the people that are here are normal working people who are just finding it so hard now to go round the normal supermarket."

The 63-year-old says prices in shops "have just shot up".

But she says the community supermarket is "a lot cheaper than [the regular] supermarket".

Ms Sims, who relies on a pension for her income, says that for her things are "a little bit tighter than maybe [she] would like it to be but we are managing".

"I never ever thought I would be shopping somewhere like this," she adds.