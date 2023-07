A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men were stabbed on a Wolverhampton street.

One suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene in Harrow Street, Whitmore Reans, at about 05:00 BST, police said.

The other was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries.

The detained man, in his 20s, remains in custody, said West Midlands Police.

A cordon is in place while investigations continue.