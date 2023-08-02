There will be no further police action following a suspected gas explosion which saw five people taken to hospital.

The blast occurred at a house on Glanmor Gardens, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, on 1 February.

South Wales Police said that following a "thorough investigation" it found "no element of criminality".

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) also said it has not identified any criminality and would take no further action.