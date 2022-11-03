M﻿rs Rudd said she and daughter Luna "went on a four-mile walk around a nature reserve close to our home and when she saw a big puddle she just had to jump in it".

"She ended up absolutely plastered in mud and water but she had a great time," she said.

T﻿he judges at Wicksteed Park awarded the three-year-old first place due to her "enthusiasm, the distance of her splash and the amount of mud which ended up all over her".

Oliver Hart, five, from Barton Seagrave near Kettering, finished second, and Emilie Chambers, four, from Ely, Cambridgeshire, came third.

Judges also gave a special achievement award to Nicole Quiram, 18, who submitted a video of herself doing forward rolls in puddles and streams near her home in Richmond, Virginia, US.

Megan Wright, from Wicksteed Park, said: "We have been astounded by the number of superb entries we have received this year and clearly people have been having great fun, which is what the competition is all about."