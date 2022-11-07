College chiefs vote in favour of merger
At a glance
Three Scottish colleges could be merged by late summer next year
North Highland, Outer Hebrides and West Highland are part of the University of the Highlands and Islands network
Their boards have voted in favour of the merger
The Scottish government has been asked to approve the move
- Published
Three colleges within the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) network look set to merge after bosses voted in favour of the move.
UHI North Highland in Thurso, UHI Outer Hebrides in Stornoway and UHI West Highland in Fort William have faced challenges including funding cuts and a declining demographic.
UHI said bringing them together would help staff and students overcome these issues and take advantage of new opportunities.
The project involves 9,000 students and 600 staff and could be in place late next summer.
The merger proposal and business case has been submitted to the Scottish government for approval.
'Pensions protected'
The colleges have said there would be no compulsory redundancies as a direct result of merger, and staff would keep their current terms and conditions of employment.
They said pensions would also be protected.
Consultation on the name of the merged college continues.