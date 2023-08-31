An NHS trust has said it has changed its end of life care procedures after a series of failings in its treatment of a terminally ill man.

Leslie Boatfield, who had bowel cancer, died after what his daughter described as a “catalogue of errors” at Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has apologised for the care Mr Boatfield received.

“Leslie’s experience has changed the way our emergency departments care for patients who are nearing the end of life, to ensure they receive the care and dignity they deserve,” a trust spokesman said.