'Catalogue of errors' in treatment of terminal man
At a glance
Leslie Boatfield, who had bowel cancer, died in June 2022
His daughter described a “catalogue of errors” during his end of life care at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton
The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has apologised
- Published
An NHS trust has said it has changed its end of life care procedures after a series of failings in its treatment of a terminally ill man.
Leslie Boatfield, who had bowel cancer, died after what his daughter described as a “catalogue of errors” at Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital.
The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has apologised for the care Mr Boatfield received.
“Leslie’s experience has changed the way our emergency departments care for patients who are nearing the end of life, to ensure they receive the care and dignity they deserve,” a trust spokesman said.
Mr Boatfield, from Nutley, East Sussex, died in June 2022.
His daughter Shirley Price said he spent his final hours in agony after he was discharged from hospital without painkillers, while nurses failed to put in a stent.
She also said his GP surgery didn’t refer him to a carer - the surgery has since apologised.
“It was a catalogue of errors and people not doing things,” Ms Price said.
“I was going to the nurses station saying how much my father was in pain and told, ‘wait, we’ll get round to you’. When my dad needed cleaning up, I had to go and call people and ask them. They weren’t checking on him.”
It took the trust a year to write a letter of apology to Mr Boatfield’s family, in which it referred to him as still being alive 12 months after his death.
Ms Price is not seeking compensation, but wants staff at the hospital to improve the care they provide to patients like her father.
“Their response letter came the other week and it wished him all the best with his future care, when they know he’s passed away,” she said.
“They don’t seem to read anything, they don’t seem to take notice of anything and they don’t seem to care.”
The trust’s chief medical officer, Prof Katie Urch, apologised for the “upsetting mistake”, and said the trust was “deeply sorry” for the care Mr Boatfield received.
“This should not have happened, and we deeply regret the impact this has had on the family,” Prof Urch said.
“We know this caused significant distress to him and his family during his final days, which we know will stay with the family forever.”
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.