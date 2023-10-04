Climbers and outdoors groups have reacted angrily to plans for a 20m (67ft) high communications mast near a famous mountain pass.

The proposed site at Luibeg Bridge is near paths leading to the 19-mile (30km) Lairig Ghru in the Cairngorms National Park.

The mast is part of the UK-wide Shared Rural Network (SRN) rollout and earmarked for an area classed as a "Total Not Spot" because it has no mobile service.

But organisations Parkswatch Scotland and National Trust for Scotland (NTS) have raised concerns about the visual impact on the landscape.