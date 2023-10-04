Row over phone mast in famous mountain pass
At a glance
A digital communications mast has been proposed for a site near the Cairngorms' Lairig Ghru
Outdoors groups have raised concerns about the visual impact on the mountain landscape
The mast is part of the UK-wide Shared Rural Network rollout
WHP Telecoms has withdrawn the application to allow for further discussions, but expects it to be re-submitted
- Published
Climbers and outdoors groups have reacted angrily to plans for a 20m (67ft) high communications mast near a famous mountain pass.
The proposed site at Luibeg Bridge is near paths leading to the 19-mile (30km) Lairig Ghru in the Cairngorms National Park.
The mast is part of the UK-wide Shared Rural Network (SRN) rollout and earmarked for an area classed as a "Total Not Spot" because it has no mobile service.
But organisations Parkswatch Scotland and National Trust for Scotland (NTS) have raised concerns about the visual impact on the landscape.
Another objector, climber and blogger Neil Reid, said the mast was proposed for an area where no-one lived, and would spoil a location "renowned for its scenic grandeur".
Communications company WHP Telecoms said the planning application had been withdrawn temporarily so supplementary information could be provided to address concerns.
The company added it expected the application would be re-submitted at a later date.
The UK government-funded SRN involves the UK's four mobile network providers - EE, O2, Three and Vodafone.
The project's aim is to deliver reliable mobile broadband to 95% of the UK, and improve 4G coverage in areas deemed to need it most.
The Luibeg Bridge site plan has been criticised by national parks blog site Parkswatch Scotland.
NTS' Mar Lodge Estate in Aberdeenshire has said the trust intended to raise an objection.
Mr Reid, a climber who writes the Cairngorm Wanderer blog, told BBC Scotland News: "It's a complete obscenity.
"We are talking about the centre of the Cairngorms, of a location of international renown for its scenic grandeur."
He said the mast would spoil views, including towards dramatic cliffs below Ben Macdui - Britain's second highest mountain.
The site is also near to paths leading to the Lairig Ghru, a popular walking and mountain bike route between Deeside, near Braemar, and Speyside, near Aviemore.
'Critical importance'
Speaking on behalf of the mast plan, WHP Telecoms said the current application had been withdrawn following recent consultation responses.
The company said it intended to further engage with the Cairngorm National Park Authority and others in coming weeks.
A spokesman said: "Our plan is ultimately to re-submit the application once we have done so."
He added: "This site location and the surrounding area in the Cairngorms National Park, adjacent to the Lairig Ghru, currently has no mobile service from any mobile provider and is classed as a ‘Total Not Spot’.
"While it is true that no residents or businesses are based there, it is a popular destination for walkers and mountaineers and we would argue it is therefore of critical importance for mobile service to be available, for example in case of an emergency."