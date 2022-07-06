Portuguese man o' war spotted on County Clare beaches

There have been sightings of the jellyfish-like Portuguese man o' war on some beaches in County Clare.

The creatures, which resemble jellyfish but are a species of siphonophore, cause painful stings if people come in contact with their tentacles.

They can be fatal for those who may suffer a severe reaction.

Sightings have been reported at Fanore, Lahinch, Doughmore, Doonbeg and Kilkee beaches, according to RTÉ.

Jellyfish are common on Irish beaches but the man o' war is rare in colder North Atlantic waters. They can be swept in by the wind.

It comes a month after a sighting in Northern Ireland on the West Strand beach in Portrush, County Antrim.

Stormont’s Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) warned people to avoid contact with them.

County Clare’s water safety development officer Clare McGrath confirmed sightings of the deadly species.

She said that lifeguards are on the lookout for them on the county's beaches and can get rid of them.

But she also appealed to people to be informed and vigilant about touching them.