Waterlogged park forces postponement of mela
The Middlesbrough Mela has been postponed after "persistent heavy rain" left the event site waterlogged.
Thousands of people usually visit the annual two-day multicultural festival in the town's Albert Park.
Middlesbrough Council said the park was "in too poor a condition" for the festival's infrastructure to be put in place.
Deputy mayor Philippa Storey said the "appalling weather we’ve endured lately means it simply wouldn’t be safe".
Ms Storey, who is also the council's executive member for culture, said: "The date may be different, but we’re confident that a rescheduled mela will be one to remember for all the right reasons.”
Other events in the region, such as Loosefest and Northern Pride in Newcastle, have also been cancelled because of the weather.
The council said more rain was possible in the coming days and "protection of the public is paramount".
Kash Patel, who chairs the mela's organising committee, said it was "pulling out all the stops" to move the festival to next month.
The family event, which features food, music, entertainments and international stalls, is now expected to take place over the weekend of 9 and 10 September.
