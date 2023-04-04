Woman in her 20s dies after assault in Limerick
A woman in her 20s has died after an assault in Limerick, according to gardai (Irish police force).
The incident took place at a residential property on the Dock Road at about 13:30 BST.
The woman's body remains at the scene.
The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.
Gardaí have asked anyone with information or camera footage from the Dock Road and O'Curry Street areas of the city to contact them.