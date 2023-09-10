A man and woman have died following a house fire in County Cavan.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze, which broke out at a property in Ballyjamesduff shortly before 02:00 local time.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s were pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda (Irish police) spokesperson said post-mortems were due to take place at Cavan General Hospital.

The scene of the fire is currently sealed off for a technical examination.

The coroner has been notified, the spokesperson said.