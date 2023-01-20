Man arrested after fossils stolen in burglary

A large quantity of fossils - including dinosaur bones - was taken

A man has been arrested after a burglary in which fossils, including dinosaur bones, were taken.

Derbyshire Police said the break-in - at a property in Hardwick Square West, Buxton, Derbyshire, took place between 27 and 29 December.

Other items taken included two guitars, a mandolin, jewellery and power tools.

A 57-year-old man was held on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage and stalking and subsequently bailed pending further inquiries.

