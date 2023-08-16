Police are still trying to identify a man who died after being found on the street a year ago.

The man, thought to be in his 40s or 50s, died in hospital after a passer-by saw him and called 999 in Coral Street, near Waterloo, on 23 May last year.

A computer-generated image of him has been released again in the hope someone could recognise him and come forward.

His death was caused by a head injury and after extensive inquiries, it was found not be under suspicious circumstances.