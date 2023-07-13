A man running the length of Africa has been forced to pause his challenge after he was robbed at gunpoint.

Russell Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, was attempting to complete 360 marathons in 240 days.

Last month, the 26-year-old and his team had cameras, phones, cash and passports stolen in an incident in Angola.

Mr Cook said the challenge was facing a “frustrating” delay of up to two weeks until the group can get new visas.