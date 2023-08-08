Firefighters have put out a "deliberate" car blaze on a country road.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to reports of a fire on Anchor Lane, Matching Green, at 22:39 BST on Sunday.

Stansted Fire Station, external said it was alerted to an "industrial unit on fire" but it "turned out to be only a car on fire". It appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Crews from across Essex attended and it was extinguished by 22:49.