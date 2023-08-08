Ferry diverted after crew members fall ill
A Brittany Ferries vessel, with more than 900 passengers on board, was diverted on Tuesday after members of staff became ill
The Pont-Aven is en route from Santander to Plymouth. It was diverted to Brest in France at 10:30 BST
The vessel was given the all clear by French health authorities to continue its journey to Plymouth at 15:15
Brittany Ferries says one of its Plymouth-bound services - carrying more than 900 passengers - has been diverted after several crew members on board reported feeling unwell.
State services for Finistere in France confirmed it was alerted to a "health situation" involving 34 members of staff on the Pont-Aven ferry.
The vessel, which is en route from Santander to Plymouth and carrying 982 passengers, was diverted to Brest, and arrived there at 10:30 BST.
It was given the all clear by French health authorities to depart Brest at about 15:15 and is expected to arrive in Plymouth at 22:00.
The company said no passengers had been affected.
One passenger, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "All passengers seem in good spirits and no-one appears too frustrated."
A spokesperson for Brittany Ferries said: "Pont-Aven was diverted to Brest this morning after a number of crew members reported feeling unwell.
"The decision to divert was made by the captain of Pont-Aven in consultation with the relevant authorities, including the French Centre de Consultation Médicale Maritime based in Purpan, Toulouse, and the French coastguard."
They said the company "apologised to all passengers" and thanked them for their patience.
"We will continue to work with the French authorities and our own teams both on board and ashore to determine the cause of today’s incident."
