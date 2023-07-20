The planning minister has apologised for delays in bringing forward new rules on affordable housing.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf said his department should have brought in guidelines to say that any new development of more than 50 homes had to allocate 15% of them to the assisted purchase scheme, external at the beginning of 2023.

He said the department was six months behind schedule and at least one development had gone through without that requirement.

Mr Renouf said it was because civil servants had other priorities.