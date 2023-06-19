A pod of dolphins have been spotted just off the Welsh coastline.

Stephen Jones of the Porthcawl RNLI, spotted the animals from his boat in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, and took several photos.

Mr Jones said he "could not believe the speed they were travelling through the water".

Mat Westfield, coordinator at Marine Environmental Monitoring (MEM), said this particular pod was made up of short-beaked common dolphins, which are common off the Welsh coastline all year.