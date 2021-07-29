The public has been urged to "go further" than national guidelines in a bid to tackle "stubbornly static" Covid rates in south west Scotland.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it saw 215 new cases last week - compared with 220 the week before.

Public health consultant Dr Andrew Rideout warned the numbers could rise as restrictions ease further.

He asked people to apply "everything we have learned in the last 18 months" to help drive cases back down.