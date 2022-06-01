Adams, who has yet to win an Oscar despite being nominated six times, has previously starred in films such as Arrival, American Hustle and Vice.

Films she has starred in more recently, such as The Woman in the Window, Hillbilly Elegy and Dear Evan Hansen, have been less well-received commercially and critically.

However, after the Glass Menagerie's opening night on Wednesday, some critics said her West End debut finds the actress at the top of her game.

"To be blunt, I loved her performance," wrote The Telegraph's Dominic Cavendish, external. "It’s clear, simple, believable, and quietly heart-breaking in its contained vulnerability."

"What Adams catches in her determined radiance and subtle gestures is the female equivalent of Arthur Miller’s Willy Loman: someone going through the motion of coping but in dire need of some good news."

But Cavendish was less positive about other aspects of the production, awarding the show three stars. He said the some aspects of the sound and set design were less effective, while some other characters were under-played.