Council braced for 'challenging start' to new year
Covid case numbers are rising in the Borders as the Omicron variant spreads across the country
The local authority says it is expecting increased staff absences early in 2022
Council leader Mark Rowley says they are "working tirelessly" to protect critical services
A council has warned of potential service disruption in the new year with expected increasing staff absences due to the new Omicron Covid variant.
Case numbers in the Scottish Borders are rising in line with national figures.
Council leader Mark Rowley said it was clear the start of 2022 could be very challenging for communities, businesses and public services.
However, he said staff were doing everything they could to ensure there was as little disruption as possible.
The council said it expected to experience rising levels of worker absences in Jaunary and February.
"If the worst case scenario plays out, there is certainly the potential for service disruption or changes, possibly at short notice," said Mr Rowley.
"This is certainly not the Christmas message I wanted to give, however it is imperative that we all prepare ourselves for what could lie ahead.
"However, I want to assure our communities that I am confident the council is working tirelessly to protect our critical services and that we are planning how we can provide all the necessary support to our communities and residents that will be needed in what may well be very challenging circumstances."