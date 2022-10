A drone was used in a night-time search to a find a man lost on a mountain.

It was launched near Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf, after the 18-year-old began to panic.

The drone enabled South Wales Fire and Rescue Service workers and a mountain rescue search team to find the man two hours after he called for help on the evening of 20 October.

What3words, a navigation app, was used to narrow down his location, and he was found cold and tired, but otherwise fine.