Two murder arrests following man's death
- Published
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a "senseless attack".
The victim, aged in his 20s, was found in a critical condition after police were called to a domestic disturbance on Thoresby Avenue in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
The suspects, ahed 19 and 27, were originally held on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Mark Davis said: “Firstly, I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to the victim’s loved ones after this senseless attack.
“I would like to reassure the public that this is an is an isolated incident and we do not believe there is a wider risk to this public."
He urged anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.
